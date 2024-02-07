All Sections
You don't need help with drones – EU chief diplomat praises Ukraine's capacity

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 February 2024, 17:51
You don't need help with drones – EU chief diplomat praises Ukraine's capacity
Josep Borrell during his visit to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has expressed his admiration for Ukraine's UAV production capabilities.

Source: Borrell at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "You don't need any help with drones. I visited some of your drone manufacturing plants and was very surprised by the ability of your engineers to create high-quality drones in large quantities. And at the end of the war, Ukraine will be at the forefront of a new way of fighting. It's really amazing. And I think it's something to be very much taken into account, how a country can have such a production capacity of sophisticated and effective drones from nothing in one year. I have to congratulate you on that."

Details: When asked whether the threat from Russia is more serious today than it was two years ago, Borrell said: "Two years ago, we were 40% dependent on Russian gas. That was a lot. Now this dependence is zero."

He said that people in Europe are now well aware that Russia is a threat to them, not just to Ukraine.

Previously: During his visit to Ukraine, Josep Borrell was shown how drones are produced for the state programme Army of Drones.

On 6 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background:

