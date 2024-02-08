Russians attack Sumy Oblast: Over 150 explosions in one day

The Russians conducted 17 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 7 February, with 154 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

The Russians fired mortars to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada (4 explosions).

An airstrike (3 explosions), attacks from grenade launchers (113 explosions) and mortar attacks (10 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

Krasnopillia hromada was affected by mortar shelling (5 explosions), a FPV kamikaze drone attack (1 explosion), a VOG round dropped from UAV (1 explosion) and artillery fire (17 explosions).

There was a kamikaze FPV-drone attack on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

