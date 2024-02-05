Russians attack 9 hromadas in Sumy Oblast with mortars, artillery and air-dropped mines

DESTRUCTION IN THE SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians fired 24 times at the border of Sumy Oblast over the past day, attacking 9 hromadas in particular [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. .

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 97 explosions were recorded from mortars, artillery, aircraft and FPV drones.

The Khotyn, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna Buda and Znob-Novhorod hromadas were attacked.

35 mortar strikes, four FPV drone attacks, and 20 artillery explosions were reported in the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians fired 7 mortars at the Khotyn hromada.

In the Yunakivka hromada, one FPV drone attack was recorded.

The Russians dropped 1 mine on the territory of the Svesa hromada.

They also attacked the Bilopillia hromada with mortars, causing 16 explosions.

There were six mortar attacks on the Esman hromada.

One mortar exploded in the Seredyna Buda hromada.

Artillery shelling was recorded in Znob-Novhorod hromada, resulting in two explosions.

The Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

