All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK to continue tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029

European PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 07:31

The UK has stated it will continue tariff-free trade with Ukraine on almost all goods until 2029, giving Kyiv further favourable trading terms in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK has abolished tariffs on all its trade with Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago. Previously, they agreed that such an arrangement would last until March 2024.

Advertisement:

The UK Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy announced that tariff-free trade would be extended for all goods for five years, except for eggs and poultry meat, extended for two years, and that British firms would also benefit from the cancellation of tariffs for exports to Ukraine.

Quote: "This agreement provides much needed long-term economic support to Ukraine, its businesses and people – critical to its recovery," said Junior Trade Minister Greg Hands, adding that UK's support would continue "for as long as is needed".

The UK has supported Ukraine's war effort with weapons and assistance, as well as favourable trade conditions, including a new digital trade deal.

Background: Earlier, during UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Kyiv, he signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreement will remain in force until Ukraine joins NATO. This agreement was the first in the field of security agreements to implement the agreements agreed upon during the Vilnius NATO summit between Ukraine, members of the G7 group and the states that joined them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKUkraine
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
UK
UK intelligence discusses impact of Ivanovets' destruction on the Russian Navy
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
UK Foreign Secretary: We must stop talking about time not being on Ukraine's side
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: