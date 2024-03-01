All Sections
Boats and financial assistance: Netherlands allocates military aid package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 18:50
Boats and financial assistance: Netherlands allocates military aid package for Ukraine
Flag of the Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch government has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine and will also finance the purchase of artillery shells found by Czechia.

Source: a report from the Dutch Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report suggests that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 14 rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), eight paramilitary river patrol boats and CB90 combat boats.

The country is also allocating €250 million for a Czech initiative to order 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine "in the short term".

The Dutch Ministry of Defence noted that it had supplied Ukraine with various types of ammunition, radar systems and certain types of weapons, such as rifles and machine guns, as of early December 2023.

Background:

Subjects: Netherlandsaid for Ukraine
