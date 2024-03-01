All Sections
Ukraine signs security agreement with the Netherlands

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 16:57
Ukraine signs security agreement with the Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands on 1 March in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President

Details: Zelenskyy said that the agreement provided for the supply of €2 billion of military aid to Ukraine by the Netherlands in 2024 and for further defence aid during the next decade.

The document defines the priorities of aid supply in the sectors of air defence, artillery, naval and long-range weapons, with a focus on strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force.

Quote: "The document has expanded blocks on sanctions, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor state to justice. The agreement clearly reaffirms the Netherlands' support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO."

The document also defines a 24-hour emergency response mechanism in the event of repeated military aggression against Ukraine.

Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, announced the signing of the agreement last week. She stated back then that the agreement would become a powerful signal for Russia, which hopes that the Western support of Ukraine will stop with time.

Background: As of today, Ukraine has also signed security agreements with the UK, Germany, France and Denmark, as well as with Italy and Canada.

Advertisement: