Oil depot on fire after drone attack in Kursk, Russia – video

Authorities in the Russian city of Kursk say a fire has broken out at an oil depot after a drone attack.

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit; Telegram channel Shot

Details: The Russians claim that air defence systems were operating, and an allegedly "Ukrainian drone" "fell and caught fire" on the territory of the oil depot.

Firefighters are working at the scene.

The media also reported that a massive fire broke out on a gas pipeline near the village of Likhma in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

The fire's glow and smoke column were visible for several kilometres.

Previously: UK Defence Intelligence analysed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian facilities on Russia's oil refining industry.

