Putin could destroy Baltic cities as he did with Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Ukraine's foreign minister says

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 10:22
Stock photo: Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said if Russia attacks the Baltic NATO countries, it would suffer a defeat, but any cities liberated would resemble the war-torn towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Source: Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, citing Kuleba in an interview with Lithuanian news agency Elta, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba strongly believes that if the Russian president launches an invasion of the Baltic states, they would stand up bravely against "an enemy that is superior in both experience and capabilities," with NATO taking several days to decide how to respond.

"In the end, I think NATO would prevail. However, look at Bakhmut, look at Avdiivka – this is what the Baltic states will look like after intense fighting. This is what your cities will look like. Vilnius will no longer be beautiful," he warned.

For this reason, Kuleba said the cheapest and safest way to prevent all this is to support Ukrainians fighting against Russian aggression.

The minister added that Lithuania understands this and has therefore been supporting Ukraine.

"Others pretend they can avoid it," the Ukrainian foreign minister noted.

Background:

  • Recently, Lithuanian intelligence services presented a joint report stating that Russia has enough resources to fight in Ukraine at the current intensity for at least two more years. At the same time, Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO, particularly in the Baltic Sea region, and is gradually expanding its military capabilities in its western regions.
  • In addition, Darius Jauniškis, Chief of the Lithuanian State Security Department, commenting on the threat of war, stressed that there is no reason to panic now, but that it was necessary to "prepare for the worst".

Subjects: Baltic StatesRussiaNATOwar
