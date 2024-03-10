Russians shouldn't be called slaves, as even slaves rebel – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, does not rule out that the situation in Russia may change as a result of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, provided that Ukraine receives enough weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview for Elta, cited by Delfi and European Pravda

Details: Kuleba was responding to a question about whether there is still hope that Russian society might become the X factor that will bring change to Russia amid the full-scale war, which has been ongoing for more than two years.

Quote: "Russian society is sometimes called a society of slaves because they obediently listen to everything their slave-owner Putin imposes on them. But even slaves rebel. So I think it is wrong to refer to Russian society as slaves."

More details: Kuleba added that today, at least, he could not see any X factor, noting that Russians have accepted the death of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"But this could change, if the situation changes in the combat zone and in Russia. However, Ukraine needs weapons to change this situation," Kuleba remarked.

Background:

The European Commission believes that the cause of Navalny’s death must be established by an international investigation.

EU countries are reportedly preparing a sanctions package against about 30 Russian individuals and companies over Navalny’s death.

Earlier, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell announced plans to rename the human rights sanctions regime in honour of Navalny.

