Fighter pilot Andrii Tkachenko killed in action in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 19:33
Andrii Tkachenko. Photo: Plast Sambir

Fighter pilot Andrii Tkachenko, Major of Ukraine’s Air Force, has been killed in Donetsk Oblast while undertaking a combat mission.

Source: Plast Sambir, a chapter of Plast, Ukraine’s national scout organisation; Yurii Yuzych, spokesman for Plast Sambir, on Facebook

Details: Plast Sambir said that Tkachenko was killed in the skies over Donetsk Oblast on 8 March 2024, while undertaking a combat mission.

Tkachenko served in Ivano-Frankivsk, then Kharkiv, and then again in Ivano-Frankivsk. Since the beginning of the war in 2014, he carried out combat missions as part of the Anti-Terrorist Operation and the Joint Forces Operation, the designations of Ukraine’s efforts to oppose Russian forces in Ukraine's east in 2014-2022.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Tkachenko operated in the country's east and south.

He is survived by his wife and his six-year-old son. Tkachenko will be buried in Ivano-Frankivsk.

