Ukrainian Parliament to start considering amendments to mobilisation bill next week

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 21:29
Ukrainian Parliament to start considering amendments to mobilisation bill next week
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) will start to consider amendments to the bill on mobilisation next week.

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People party faction in the parliament, on Telegram

Details: Arakhamiia noted that the party would be insisting on a deferral of mobilisation for people caring for those with disabilities, as well as for postgraduate students in any form of education.

Quote: "I want to repeat once again, for those claiming that this is a ‘betrayal’ by the government: the issue of people with category 1, 2 and 3 disabilities will be resolved. The current legislation provides for one carer per disabled person, of their choice. There is no other option. And this is not about ‘constant care’, just care.

I would like to stress that we are going to start considering the amendments next week. We will be advocating for this amendment.

The same applies to postgraduate students. As promised, regardless of the form of education, the issue of deferral of mobilisation for them will be resolved."

Background: Earlier Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, reported that 4195 amendments in total had been made to the draft law on mobilisation. Roman Kostenko, an MP from the Holos party and Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee for National Security, Defence and Intelligence, noted that this is possibly the largest amount of amendments ever made.

On 7 February, the Ukrainian parliament voted in favour of the draft law on mobilisation after the first reading.

Subjects: mobilisationVerkhovna RadaArakhamiia
