Georgia demands that Ukraine extradite Saakashvili's aides to "improve bilateral relations"

Georgia demands that the Ukrainian authorities extradite officials who served during rule of Mikheil Saakashvili, the ex-president of Georgia, who is imprisoned in this country, being a Ukrainian citizen. The Georgian government also demands that Ukraine extradite Zurab Adeishvili, Former Minister of Justice of Georgia, whom Tbilisi sought to place on an international wanted list.

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian government’s statement

"First and foremost, for the normalisation of [our] relations, it is extremely important and necessary for the Ukrainian authorities to extradite criminals to Georgia who currently hold high positions in its administration," the statement said, noting the need to express a position after Adeishvili was included in the official delegation of Ukraine to the EU and Germany.

Advertisement:

The statement emphasises that individuals wanted or convicted for various charges in Georgia hold high positions in the Ukrainian government.

"In this regard, particular concern is caused by the fact that Zurab Adeishvili holds the position of advisor to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and Giorgi Lortkipanidze is the deputy head of the Counter-intelligence Service of Ukraine," the incorrect name of the authority was mentioned, as no such service exists in Ukraine.

The Georgian government expressed hope that the Ukrainian authorities would reconsider decisions that "blatantly contradict the spirit of friendship between Georgia and Ukraine, as well as between the Georgian and Ukrainian nations."

"The Georgian government is surprised by the decisions taken by the Ukrainian authorities, which seem to artificially drive a wedge between two historically friendly countries and peoples," the statement said.

Background:

Earlier, the German Embassy in Georgia stated that there were no legal grounds to prevent former Georgian Minister of Justice Zurab Adeishvili from entering the German Bundestag.

Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, called it "disappointing" and "an immature attitude towards the Georgian people and their issues." He said he’d like an explanation on this matter from German MPs.

Adeishvili faced a series of charges after a change in power in Georgia in 2012, which he considers politically motivated. He was sentenced to 2 to over 5 years in prison in three cases. In 2015, Adeishvili obtained political asylum in Romania, and in 2021, he renounced Georgian citizenship. In recent years, he has been working in Ukraine.

The Georgian authorities have repeatedly attempted to issue an international arrest warrant for Adeishvili.

Lortkipanidze is accused of being involved in aiding Saakashvili to illegally cross the state border. The Georgian prosecutor's office claims that Lortkipanidze developed the plan and route for Saakashvili's illegal return to his homeland.

Earlier, the speaker of the Georgian parliament demanded apologies from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu for the "lies" about Saakashvili.

