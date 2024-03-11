Georgia must release Saakashvili from prison to "normalise relations" with Ukraine – MP

The leader of the Servant of the People (Sluha Narodu) party faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, has rejected a demand by the Georgian authorities for the extradition of officials from Mikheil Saakashvili's government who are now working in the Ukrainian government.

Source: European Pravda, citing Arakhamiia on Telegram

Details: "The pro-Kremlin Georgian authorities are putting forward some demands for the extradition of our citizens in order to 'normalise relations'," Arakhamiia said.

He added that for true "normalisation", Georgia must release Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili from prison and return him to Ukraine; stop direct flights with Russia; and stop helping Russia evade sanctions.

"Then the normalisation of relations will be simple," Arakhamiia concluded.

The Georgian government said on Monday that the Ukrainian authorities should extradite "criminals who currently hold high positions in their administration" to Georgia in order to "normalise relations".

Among them, the Georgians mentioned Zurab Adeishvili, the former Georgian justice minister who is now Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General, and Giorgi Lortkipanidze, whom Tbilisi accuses of involvement in Mikheil Saakashvili's illegal crossing of the state border.

The Georgian authorities have repeatedly tried to put Adeishvili on the international wanted list. Recently, they were outraged by his presence in the German Bundestag as part of a delegation from Ukraine.

Earlier, the speaker of the Georgian Parliament demanded an apology from Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu for "lying" about Saakashvili.

