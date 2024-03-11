Belarus announces military exercises to test its army's combat readiness

On 11 March, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence announced a combat readiness test for military formations and units.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces have begun checking the combat readiness of military formations and units."

Details: It is reported that the test will be fairly thorough. Personnel would conduct a series of exercises and training, particularly with live fire.

Furthermore, during the inspection, the movement of military equipment is planned, allowing local authorities to temporarily restrict civilian traffic.

