All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus announces military exercises to test its army's combat readiness

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 14:05
Belarus announces military exercises to test its army's combat readiness
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 11 March, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence announced a combat readiness test for military formations and units.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces have begun checking the combat readiness of military formations and units."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the test will be fairly thorough. Personnel would conduct a series of exercises and training, particularly with live fire.

Furthermore, during the inspection, the movement of military equipment is planned, allowing local authorities to temporarily restrict civilian traffic.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusarmyArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Belarus
Polish Sejm passes resolution imposing sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus
Russia's FSB kills Belarusian activist accused of allegedly preparing terrorist attack
Latvian government approves list of goods banned from import from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: