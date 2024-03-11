Putin signs law banning advertising for "foreign agents"
Monday, 11 March 2024, 16:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order banning foreign agents from advertising on information resources belonging to Russian individuals and legal entities.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti
Quote from Novosti: "Putin has signed a law prohibiting foreign agents from advertising on information resources owned by Russian individuals and legal entities."
Advertisement:
It is also prohibited to advertise information resources owned by so-called foreign agents in the Russian media.
Background:
- The Russian Federation's State Duma (lower chamber of the parliament) had previously passed legislation prohibiting advertising on the websites of foreign agents.
- Shortly afterwards, the Federation Council, the parliament's upper chamber, approved a law prohibiting foreign agents from advertising on information resources of Russian individuals and legal entities.
