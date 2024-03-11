Putin signs law banning advertising for "foreign agents"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order banning foreign agents from advertising on information resources belonging to Russian individuals and legal entities.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Novosti: "Putin has signed a law prohibiting foreign agents from advertising on information resources owned by Russian individuals and legal entities."

Advertisement:

It is also prohibited to advertise information resources owned by so-called foreign agents in the Russian media.

Background:

The Russian Federation's State Duma (lower chamber of the parliament) had previously passed legislation prohibiting advertising on the websites of foreign agents.

Shortly afterwards, the Federation Council, the parliament's upper chamber, approved a law prohibiting foreign agents from advertising on information resources of Russian individuals and legal entities.

