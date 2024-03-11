Russian State Duma wants to introduce "de-westernisation" after presidential election – document

Cyber Resistance activists have intercepted a letter from Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the State Duma of Russia, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he proposes to strengthen state control and confrontation with Western countries after the presidential election in Russia (State Duma is the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.).

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center stated that Volodin wrote in the letter that Russia needed transformation and measures that would strengthen it in the face of future challenges. In particular, he proposes the concept of "de-westernisation", which includes:

increased nationalisation of the economy, with all raw material industries becoming state-owned;

sovereigntisation of science, culture and art, and increasing the role of the state in their development;

strengthening censorship, in particular on TV and the Internet;

addressing the issue of opposition movements.

Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Volodin said that the State Duma committees were ready to support the initiative and start drafting bills.

