Ukraine's Air Force hits Russian command post – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian pilots that carried out a precision strike on a Russian command post.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda's source

Quote: "I express my gratitude to the pilots for successfully engaging a command post belonging to the enemy!"

Details: The lieutenant general gave no other details. The video suggests that the Russian command post had been located on a vessel stranded on the shore.

Ukrainska Pravda was informed that the military operation took place on Monday, 11 March, in Kherson Oblast.

