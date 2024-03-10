Ukrainian forces destroy 35 out of 39 Shahed UAVs that Russia launched to target Ukraine overnight

A mobile fire group of Ukrainian air defence forces. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 35 out of 39 Shahed loitering munitions that Russian forces launched to target Ukraine on the night of 9-10 March.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I express my gratitude to everyone who ensured this outcome!"

Details: Russian troops fired 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts and launched 39 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 9-10 March (Shaheds were launched from Cape Chauda, Russian-occupied Crimea, and the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

Combat operations resulted in 35 Shaheds being shot down over Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Most of the targets have been destroyed by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces. Fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and electronic warfare systems were also engaged in repelling the attack.

