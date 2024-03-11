HIMARS hits Russia's newest Palantin electronic warfare system – video

Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed the latest Russian electronic warfare system Palantin on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram

Details: While conducting reconnaissance on the Zaporizhzhia front, reconnaissance UAV operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered a Palantin mobile EW system. It was conducting electronic reconnaissance and suppressing the communications systems of the Defence Forces on this front.

HIMARS знищив новітній російський комплекс РЕБ "Палантин" pic.twitter.com/5KH68rAHYc — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 11, 2024

Quote: "Operators of the Special Operations Forces followed the target and informed Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery about it for further destruction.

The enemy target was destroyed."

For reference: The Palantin electronic warfare system can create obstacles to communication.

If necessary, Palantin can combine various electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems into a single combat network, which significantly increases the effectiveness of their use. The system completed military tests and was put into service with the Russians in 2019.

