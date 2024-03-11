All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine needs weapons, not "white flags" – NATO Secretary General responds to Pope's statement

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 18:59
Ukraine needs weapons, not white flags – NATO Secretary General responds to Pope's statement
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NATO on Facebook

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg disagrees with Pope Francis' remarks that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war caused by Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Reuters, European Pravda reports

According to Stoltenberg, "if we want a negotiated peaceful lasting solution (to the war in Ukraine – ed.), the way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine".

Advertisement:

He added that "what happens around a negotiating table is inextricably linked to the strength on the battlefield".

When asked whether his words meant that now was not the time to discuss "white flags" for Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General replied: "It's not the time to talk about surrender by the Ukrainians. That will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians. It will also be dangerous for all of us."

Read more: Scholz disagrees with Pope's controversial remarks, says Ukraine fights back against aggressor

Background:

  • On 9 March, Reuters reported that Pope Francis said in an interview this February that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.
  • The Vatican later clarified the Pope’s remarks, stressing that he was calling for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not for Ukraine to surrender, and emphasising the Pope’s words that "Negotiation is never a surrender".
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in response to Pope Francis’s statement that the Pope should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his occupation forces from Ukraine. The European Commission's spokesperson for foreign affairs noted that peace is "in the hands of one person", Russian President Vladimir Putin, because he started the war and is the one who continues to wage it.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Pope Francis’s suggestion by saying that Ukraine’s flag is yellow and blue, not white.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOPope
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
NATO
Swedish flag raised at NATO headquarters – video
Ukraine's foreign minister on Macron's statement about Western troops in Ukraine: France was the first to recognise the obvious
Putin could destroy Baltic cities as he did with Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Ukraine's foreign minister says
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: