Situation in combat zone far better than during last three months – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that the current situation in the combat zone is way better than it was during the winter.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for French news outlet BFMTV

Details: BMFTV used Zelenskyy’s quotes about the situation in the combat zone. On 19 February, he stated in his address that the Ukrainian army was in an "incredibly difficult situation on several fronts".

Zelenskyy is more positive about the situation now. "The situation is way better than it was during the last few months," he stated.

Quote: "We had difficulties due to the lack of artillery rounds, air blockade, Russian long-range weapons and high density of Russian drones."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Russia’s offensive was stopped", and its army "is losing a large amount of its vital forces". He noted, however, that the situation may change "in a month or a week", if the Ukrainian forces do not get enough support.

Commenting on the Russian occupation of Avdiivka, Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army had not captured the city but completely destroyed it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that March and April will be difficult for Ukraine and that Russia is preparing an offensive for late May or early summer

