Russian troops take advantage of delays in Ukraine aid – President Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 February 2024, 21:28
Russian troops take advantage of delays in Ukraine aid – President Zelenskyy
Screenshot: Ukraine's Presiden't Office

Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves and are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after a trip to the Kupiansk front.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the frontline, where Russian troops have amassed maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of the delays in aid to Ukraine. And these are very tangible issues. There is a deficit of artillery. There is a need for frontline air defence and for a longer range of our weapons. We are working with our partners as hard as possible to resume and extend support."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked all the Ukrainians and companies that have established the production of weapons, shells, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

Subjects: Zelenskyyaid for Ukrainewar
