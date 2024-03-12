Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade shares footage of fighting near Avdiivka – video

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has shared footage of an urban gunfight in the vicinity of Avdiivka and of an injured Ukrainian soldier being evacuated under shelling.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "The 3rd company of the 1st mechanised battalion is deployed in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The video shows an urban gunfight and an injured soldier being evacuated under shelling."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!