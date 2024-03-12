Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, injuring 2 children

The Russians have attacked a settlement in Velyka Pysarivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy district with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 12 March, affecting a large family.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An airstrike on Velyka Pysarivka hromada, Sumy district, was carried out at 09:20 today, on 12 March. An enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the residential area of the settlement. Two strikes were recorded."

Details: Early reports indicate that a big family was affected as a result of the attack. Two children, 6 and 10, and an adult were injured.

In addition, five private residential houses and a garage were damaged.

All necessary services are operating at the scene, providing assistance to the affected individuals.

