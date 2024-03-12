Russians attack Sumy Oblast with cluster bombs and unguided rockets

Aftermath of the attack on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Oblast Military Administration

Over the past day, the Russians carried out 39 attacks on the territory of the Sumy Oblast using ShOAB cluster bombs, unguided rockets, and drone-dropped bombs.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 265 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Trostianets, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske came under Russian fire. [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

There were 26 explosions in Myropillia hromada. Russia fired mortars and MLRS.

The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada with mortars, and artillery, and dropped rocket-propelled grenades from UAVs (62 explosions).

22 explosions, including mortar attacks, were recorded in Esman hromada.

Russians dropped ShOAB cluster bombs on and fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda hromada (8 explosions).

Russia attacked Bilopillia hromada 50 times with bombs dropped by FPV drones, six times with unguided helicopter-launched rockets, and several more times with mortars.

The Russians fired artillery, mortars and unguided rockets at Krasnopilia hromada, totalling 25 explosions.

27 artillery shells hit Nova Sloboda hromada, 6 hit Shalyhyne hromada, and 28 hit Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Trostianets hromada came under attack by missiles.

8 artillery explosions were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

