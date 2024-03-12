Russians attack Sumy Oblast with cluster bombs and unguided rockets
Over the past day, the Russians carried out 39 attacks on the territory of the Sumy Oblast using ShOAB cluster bombs, unguided rockets, and drone-dropped bombs.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: A total of 265 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Trostianets, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske came under Russian fire. [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]
There were 26 explosions in Myropillia hromada. Russia fired mortars and MLRS.
The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada with mortars, and artillery, and dropped rocket-propelled grenades from UAVs (62 explosions).
22 explosions, including mortar attacks, were recorded in Esman hromada.
Russians dropped ShOAB cluster bombs on and fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda hromada (8 explosions).
Russia attacked Bilopillia hromada 50 times with bombs dropped by FPV drones, six times with unguided helicopter-launched rockets, and several more times with mortars.
The Russians fired artillery, mortars and unguided rockets at Krasnopilia hromada, totalling 25 explosions.
27 artillery shells hit Nova Sloboda hromada, 6 hit Shalyhyne hromada, and 28 hit Velyka Pysarivka hromada.
Trostianets hromada came under attack by missiles.
8 artillery explosions were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.
