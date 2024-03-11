All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with rockets, aerial bombs and explosives

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 March 2024, 03:52
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with rockets, aerial bombs and explosives
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians fired 32 times at the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, carried out airstrikes and missile strikes, and dropped 24 bombs on one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, there has been artillery shelling (31 explosions), rocket attack (2 explosions), MLRS attac (23 explosions), airstrike by an aerial guided  bomb (3 explosions), mortar attack (4 explosions) and airstrike by an FPV drone (2 explosions)."

Details: The hromadas of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda came under Russian fire.

A total of 184 explosions were recorded.

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada 16 times with mortars and twice with artillery.

Three mortar and three artillery attacks were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians fired four mortars at Khotin hromada.

The Russians dropped 24 bombs on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

An RBK-500 cluster bomb airstrike was carried out on Esman hromada, and one explosion occurred there. Two artillery shells also hit.

Bilopillia hromada was hit by one drone-dropped bomb, two mortars, 15 launched grenades, and six artillery shells.

The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada with two mortars and two drone-dropped bombs, one from a UAV and the other from an FPV drone.

Nova Sloboda hromada was attacked 13 times with multiple-launch rocket systems and 12 times with artillery shells.

The Russians fired 11 artillery shells at Shalyhyne hromada.

