US to announce $400 million aid package for Ukraine – Reuters

The US is preparing a new US$400 million aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be officially announced later on Tuesday, 12 March.

Source: Reuters, citing anonymous US officials; European Pravda

Details: This would be the first package of US aid for Ukraine in several months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.

Advertisement:

It is still unclear how the aid will be funded, but Bloomberg recently reported that US President Joe Biden’s administration was considering using US military funding to provide operational assistance to Ukraine.

Background:

The US Congress has failed to approve a new aid package for Ukraine, which has been in the works since autumn 2023, largely over Republicans and Democrats disagreeing over US border security measures that were part of the bill.

The US Senate voted to approve a bipartisan bill on aid for Ukraine in February 2024, but Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, a Republican, blocked the bill in Congress. Johnson left the door open for a new bipartisan package of aid for Ukraine.

Johnson said that the Congress would consider the bill on additional funding for Ukraine as soon as federal government funding was in place.

Support UP or become our patron!