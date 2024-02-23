Hopefully F-16s will be flying in Ukrainian skies by summer – Danish PM

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, believes that the F-16 fighter jets could be deployed in Ukraine by summer 2024.

Source: Frederiksen during her visit to Ukraine on 23 February at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Frederiksen recalled that Denmark had started the training on the F-16s for Ukrainian pilots back in August 2023, and it is "very fast-paced and efficient".

"The only reason why we are still delaying the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is merely a technical reason, a technical nuance. Serious infrastructure is needed for the maintenance of these fighter jets," she explained.

The Danish PM also mentioned the complexity and durability of the training on these fighter-jets.

"We are working very diligently in this aspect, and I hope we will be able to see F-16s in Ukraine’s airspace soon, by summer. I think that, taking into account all those efforts we make and our amazing cooperation with our allies, we are ready to facilitate this by the summer," Frederiksen said.

Background:

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that the first four Ukrainian pilots were to finish their training on the F-16 American fighter jets by the summer.

Reportedly, the first F-16 fighter jets will appear in the Ukrainian sky approximately in June 2024.

