Missiles for HIMARS and Stinger: Pentagon reveals contents of new defence assistance package for Ukraine

The new US aid package for Ukraine includes additional missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells of various calibres, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, other ammunition, and maintenance equipment.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder at a briefing

Quote: "This package is the 55th tranche of assistance, and it is valued at up to US$300 million, and includes capabilities to support Ukraine's immediate air defence, artillery, and anti-tank requirements."

Advertisement:

Details: The package also includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery rounds, including high-explosive and cluster munitions, and 105mm rounds.

The new tranche includes 84 anti-tank systems, small arms ammunition, demolishing ammunition for obstacle clearance, and spare parts for vehicles and other support equipment.

Quote: "Today's PDA [Presidential Drawdown Authority – ed.] package while providing urgent capabilities to Ukraine’s forces is nowhere near enough, and the only way to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs is for Congress to swiftly pass the supplemental."

Background:

The United States announced it was providing a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine on 12 March, the first in 2024, amid a blockage of additional funding in the US Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!