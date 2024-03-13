All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:01
Air defence downs Russian missile over sea in Odesa Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian air-launched guided missile aimed for Odesa Oblast was intercepted over the sea by Ukrainian air defence forces on the morning of 12-13 March. 

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the enemy cunningly targeted Odesa with a missile strike. Air defence forces successfully intercepted the air-launched guided missile, launched from a tactical aircraft, over the sea."

Details: The Russians are reported to be continuing their tactic of targeted missile strikes, testing and reconnoitring air defence systems. The military has urged people not to film or share footage of air defence systems in action.

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strike
