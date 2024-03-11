Ukrainian defenders down 10 Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast at night, but hits recorded

Air defence forces have downed 10 Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 March. However, hits were recorded, including one on an Odesa Oblast infrastructure facility.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "Air defence systems were responding for an hour and a half. Air defence units repelled dense waves of Shahed drones, entering from the Black Sea waters with complex manoeuvres between residential and industrial districts, which complicated the air defence operation."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South noted that 10 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions were downed over Odesa Oblast.

The report also stated that "it was impossible to avoid hits".

Specifically, an infrastructure facility was struck in Odesa Oblast, resulting in damage to administrative buildings. The fire that broke out was extinguished.

A blast wave also shattered the windows of private homes surrounding the scene and wreckage caused damage to outbuildings.

"Early reports indicate that there were no casualties," the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South added.

