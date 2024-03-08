Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack

An infrastructure facility has been damaged in Odesa Oblast as a result of a night attack by Shahed-131/136 drones.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "We could not avoid the strikes. An infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast whose buildings have been mothballed for a long time was damaged. A fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished. There were no reports of casualties."

Details: The Defence Forces reported that units of the Air Force repelled waves of Shaheds for three hours. The drones came from different directions and made many manoeuvres.

A total of 30 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions were shot down in the south. There were 18 Shaheds in Odesa Oblast, eight in Kirovohrad Oblast, and two each in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

