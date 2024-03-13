All Sections
European PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 12:10
Foreign Minister: Ukraine's Armed Forces will soon receive ammunition supplies within Czech initiative
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, Ukrainian military forces will soon experience an increase in ammunition supplies as part of the Czech initiative.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Mihail Popșoi in Kyiv

Quote: "Based on early signals we received, our guys on the front will experience an increase in ammunition supplies in the very near future. It won't take many months," noted Kuleba. 

He said that contacts with Czech colleagues would take place this week, during which they would outline the plan for ammunition deliveries and how the ammunition initiative would work. He added that Kyiv was ready for full cooperation and support. 

"The Czech initiative is designed to be implemented throughout the year. The first ammunition will start arriving in the near future. Then, new batches will continue to arrive throughout the year," emphasised Kuleba.

Background:

  • On 12 March, it was reported that in addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, the Czech government received an early approval from fellow EU countries to purchase an additional 200,000 shells; they can be bought by these countries that have joined the initiative.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if proper funding could be found.
  • Last week, the Czech prime minister announced that enough money had been raised to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells.

