I don't want to cross this line – Scholz on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:55
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his unwillingness to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Source: Scholz in a speech in the Bundestag, reported by Tagesschau
Details: The chancellor considers it unacceptable to supply such a weapon system, "which can only be used effectively if they involve German soldiers."
He said this was unacceptable even if the German soldiers were outside Ukraine.
"This is a line I do not want to cross as chancellor," Scholz added.
Background:
- Bloomberg reported that partners in the German government coalition were trying to persuade Scholz to change his position on the Taurus.
- On Thursday, German lawmakers are due to consider another proposal from the CDU/CSU that requires Scholz to immediately send the Taurus to Ukraine.
- Earlier, Scholz rejected the idea of swapping missiles with the UK so that Ukraine could get more long-range weapons.
