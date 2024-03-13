All Sections
I don't want to cross this line – Scholz on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:55
I don't want to cross this line – Scholz on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his unwillingness to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Scholz in a speech in the Bundestag, reported by Tagesschau

Details: The chancellor considers it unacceptable to supply such a weapon system, "which can only be used effectively if they involve German soldiers."

He said this was unacceptable even if the German soldiers were outside Ukraine.

"This is a line I do not want to cross as chancellor," Scholz added.

Background:

  • Bloomberg reported that partners in the German government coalition were trying to persuade Scholz to change his position on the Taurus.
  • On Thursday, German lawmakers are due to consider another proposal from the CDU/CSU that requires Scholz to immediately send the Taurus to Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Scholz rejected the idea of swapping missiles with the UK so that Ukraine could get more long-range weapons.

