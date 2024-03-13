I don't want to cross this line – Scholz on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his unwillingness to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Scholz in a speech in the Bundestag, reported by Tagesschau

Details: The chancellor considers it unacceptable to supply such a weapon system, "which can only be used effectively if they involve German soldiers."

Advertisement:

He said this was unacceptable even if the German soldiers were outside Ukraine.

"This is a line I do not want to cross as chancellor," Scholz added.

Background:

Bloomberg reported that partners in the German government coalition were trying to persuade Scholz to change his position on the Taurus.

On Thursday, German lawmakers are due to consider another proposal from the CDU/CSU that requires Scholz to immediately send the Taurus to Ukraine.

Earlier, Scholz rejected the idea of swapping missiles with the UK so that Ukraine could get more long-range weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!