Air defence downs 2 Shahed drones in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night

Air defence forces in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence units downed two Russian Shahed drones on the night of 14-15 March.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Our air defence forces downed 2 Shahed UAVs during tonight's air-raid.

There are no casualties or damage."

