An explosion. Stock photo from social media

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air-raid warning on the night of 11-12 March.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi

Quote: "Sounds of explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to Suspilne correspondents.

An air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast."

Previously: On the evening of 11 March, the Russian army launched attack UAVs on Ukraine.

