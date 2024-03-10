All Sections
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 04:54
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
A mobile fire group of Ukrainian air defence forces. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 9-10 March

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Russian attack drones targeted Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The air raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast lasted for about an hour.

Background: On the evening of Saturday (9 March), Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi OblastShahed droneexplosionwar
