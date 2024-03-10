Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
Sunday, 10 March 2024, 04:54
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 9-10 March
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Russian attack drones targeted Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Advertisement:
The air raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast lasted for about an hour.
Background: On the evening of Saturday (9 March), Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!