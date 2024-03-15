All Sections
Drone attack on house in Vinnytsia Oblast: woman dies in hospital, death toll rises to 2 – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 March 2024, 08:34
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll as a result of the Russian night drone strike on an apartment building in Vinnytsia Oblast has risen to two as a wounded woman passed away in hospital.

Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Unfortunately, another person died as a result of the night attack in Vinnytsia Oblast."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Borzov noted that, in total, four people were hospitalised and one more person perished at the scene. 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"It has just been reported that a woman died in the hospital. Condolences to the families of the deceased," Borzov wrote.

Updated: Later, Ukraine's National Police reported that a man, 52, had been killed in the attack, and his wife, 53, died in hospital. Their son, 23, has been rescued from the rubble. He is currently being provided with medical care.

Background: A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Vinnytsia Oblast, killing one person and injuring four more.

This news has been updated since publication.

