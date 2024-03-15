Commander-in-Chief visits Avdiivka front to discuss measures to strengthen defence

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that he visited the Avdiivka front, the site of the most intense combat, where he and his commanders discussed the best courses of action for Ukrainian troops and measures to strengthen defence.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "I was on the Avdiivka front, where the enemy has concentrated their main efforts and has been trying for several days in a row to break through the defence of our troops in the places where three of our brigades have their positions. The enemy is throwing assault units in vehicles and on foot into battle daily."

Details: Syrskyi said that the Russians are supporting their offensive with intense artillery fire and the active use of FPV drones and other UAVs. Russian aircraft periodically drop guided glide bombs from a distance of 40-50 kilometres, and the Russians also hide their troops and artillery positions with the aid of electronic warfare.

Syrskyi added that he had devoted his work at the front to hashing out "the most effective methods of mounting a defence."

"Together with the commanders, we considered the best options for the actions of our troops, the manoeuvring of reserves, the provision of ammunition and other material resources. All necessary measures have been taken to strengthen defence and improve the functioning of the operational structure in this area. We continue our work," he concluded.

