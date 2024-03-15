All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Portugal to contribute €100 million to Czech pact to supply ammunition to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 13:37
Portugal to contribute €100 million to Czech pact to supply ammunition to Ukraine
Large-calibre artillery ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Portugal has joined the "Czech Initiative" and will put €100 million towards the purchase of large-calibre artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a message from the Ministry of Defence of Portugal

Quote: "Given Portugal's commitment to supporting the protection of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with internationally recognised borders, as well as the United Nations Charter and international law, the Council of Ministers today approved a resolution authorising the allocation of funds for this purpose of up to €100 million."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry also stated that the assistance provided through this joint initiative supplements the military assistance that Portugal has been providing to Ukraine "since the first hour of the Russian invasion."

The Ministry of Defence recalled that Portugal provided Ukraine with Leopard 2A6 tanks, more than 40 M113 armoured personnel carriers and medical versions of these machines, artillery ammunition and light ammunition, howitzers and various weapons, speed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles, medical and health facilities, communications, generators for electricity production, clothing, uniforms, and individual combat equipment.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, Ukrainian military forces will soon experience an increase in ammunition supplies as part of the Czech initiative.
  • Before that, it was reported that in addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, Prague received preliminary approval to purchase an additional 200,000 shells that can be bought by countries that have joined the initiative.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if proper funding is found.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PortugalUkraineweaponswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Portugal
Ukrainian and Portuguese defence ministers discuss training for Ukrainians on F-16s
Portugal to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – Zelenskyy
President of Portugal visits Ukraine for the first time
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: