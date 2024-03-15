Portugal to contribute €100 million to Czech pact to supply ammunition to Ukraine

Portugal has joined the "Czech Initiative" and will put €100 million towards the purchase of large-calibre artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a message from the Ministry of Defence of Portugal

Quote: "Given Portugal's commitment to supporting the protection of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with internationally recognised borders, as well as the United Nations Charter and international law, the Council of Ministers today approved a resolution authorising the allocation of funds for this purpose of up to €100 million."

Details: The ministry also stated that the assistance provided through this joint initiative supplements the military assistance that Portugal has been providing to Ukraine "since the first hour of the Russian invasion."

The Ministry of Defence recalled that Portugal provided Ukraine with Leopard 2A6 tanks, more than 40 M113 armoured personnel carriers and medical versions of these machines, artillery ammunition and light ammunition, howitzers and various weapons, speed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles, medical and health facilities, communications, generators for electricity production, clothing, uniforms, and individual combat equipment.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, Ukrainian military forces will soon experience an increase in ammunition supplies as part of the Czech initiative.

Before that, it was reported that in addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, Prague received preliminary approval to purchase an additional 200,000 shells that can be bought by countries that have joined the initiative.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if proper funding is found.

