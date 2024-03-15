All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission allocates €500 million for companies to increase ammunition production

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 15:52
European Commission allocates €500 million for companies to increase ammunition production
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has announced the allocation of €500 million to European companies for extending their ammunition production capacities under a scheme that will allow increasing ammunition supplies to Ukraine and replenishing the stocks of EU countries.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement of the European Commission  

Details: It is expected that, with the support of the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP), Europe will achieve an annual production volume of 2 million rounds by the end of 2025.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, the Commission allocated the €500 million foreseen under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP). This will allow the European defence industry to ramp up its ammunition production capacity to 2 million shells per year by the end of 2025."

The Commission has selected 31 projects in order to help the European industry extend ammunition production and increase its readiness.

The selected projects cover five sectors: explosives, gunpowder, and projectiles, as well as test and recovery certification. €513 million from the budgets of the EU and Norway will be allocated for the implementation of the projects. This funding will involve additional investments from the industry on the terms of joint funding, as a result of which the total amount of investments into the supply chain will be approximately €1.4 billion.

Thanks to the measures already taken, European annual production capacities in the manufacturing of 155-mm projectiles had reached 1 million per year in January 2024.

Companies receiving ASAP funding and their supply chains are located across the European Union. The support is provided to strengthen the existing production capacities and develop new ones. The finished projects will increase the efficiency and capacity of the EU defence industry, which will facilitate a quicker supply of ammunition and missiles to Europe.

It is expected that grant agreements with selected companies will be signed in May 2024.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Portugal had joined the Czech Initiative and would provide €100 million for the purchase of large-calibre artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
  • In addition to the commitment to purchase 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, Prague received preliminary approval to purchase an additional 200,000 shells.
  • At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that Czechia had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that could be sent to Ukraine in a few weeks if funding was raised.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUweaponswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
EU
EU Council President sarcastically congratulates Putin for winning upcoming election
Borrell in Washington says fresh aid for Ukraine can't wait
European Commission to propose transferring €27 billion of profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: