Charles Michel, President of the European Council, stated unequivocally that Vladimir Putin's re-election to the Russian presidency was not the result of free democratic voting, congratulating him in advance on his "victory."

Source: Michel on Twitter (X), on the first day of voting in the presidential "elections" in Russia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Michel sarcastically congratulated Putin on his upcoming uncontested "victory."

Quote: "[I] would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today. No opposition. No freedom. No choice," Michel wrote.

The European Commission previously stated that it would evaluate the legitimacy of the Russian "elections" and decide whether or not to recognise them once the process was completed.

The US State Department condemned Russia for allowing "voting" in Ukraine's occupied territories on the first day of the elections.

