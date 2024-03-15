All Sections
Russian missile attack on Odesa leaves over 500 consumers without electricity

Economichna PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 19:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Gas and power supply lines have been damaged in the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa. A total of 535 customers have been cut off from the power supply and 800 from the gas supply.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "There are 535 subscribers still left with no power supply. The deadline for recovery is 16 March 2024 (morning). We have 800 customers cut off from the gas supply. The deadline for recovery is 16 March 2024 (by the end of the day)," the statement said.

Emergency services are responding at the scene.

Background:

