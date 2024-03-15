Russian missile attack on Odesa leaves over 500 consumers without electricity

Gas and power supply lines have been damaged in the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa. A total of 535 customers have been cut off from the power supply and 800 from the gas supply.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "There are 535 subscribers still left with no power supply. The deadline for recovery is 16 March 2024 (morning). We have 800 customers cut off from the gas supply. The deadline for recovery is 16 March 2024 (by the end of the day)," the statement said.

Emergency services are responding at the scene.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 March, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa.

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Odesa had risen to 20 and the number of casualties to 73 by 19:20.

Later, Ukrainian forces reported that Russian troops had attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M tactical missile system.

