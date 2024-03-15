Russian Volunteer Corps to organise humanitarian corridor for evacuation of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts residents

The Russian Volunteer Corps is calling on Russians to evacuate Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and has opened a humanitarian corridor from 21:00 on 15 March to 7:00 on 16 March. The volunteer fighters will continue to attack the positions of Russian troops in these oblasts.

Source: Russian Volunteer Corps

Quote: "Due to the limited military operation in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, we are once again calling for urgent evacuation of residents of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts...

Advertisement:

We see that Putin's troops are hiding among civilians, so our task is to ensure maximum security for the local population.

Therefore, we are announcing the organisation of a second humanitarian corridor for the local population from 21:00 tonight until 7:00 Moscow time on 16 March. We urge civilians to take advantage of the opportunity to leave these oblasts of the Russian Federation without hindrance.

After that, we will continue our large-scale attack on Putin's forces in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts."

Background:

On the morning of 14 March, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed that Russian air defence assets and personnel shot down eight airborne targets over the city of Belgorod and the surrounding district of the same name. At the same time, Russian Telegram news outlets are reporting an alleged attempt by a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" to enter the territory of the oblast, but Russian volunteer soldiers who are fighting on Ukraine's side said that it was them attacking military targets in Russia. They explained that they were forced to open fire because Russia continues to hit peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

Afterwards, Denis Nikitin, the leader and founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), stated that anti-regime Russian military volunteers would open fire on military targets in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts within 1.5 hours.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, consisting of Russian volunteer soldiers fighting on the side of Ukraine, posted a video featuring burning buildings and reported that they have destroyed two Russian army ammunition storage points in the village of Tyotkino, in Russia's Kursk Oblast. At the same time, the governor of Kursk Oblast said that "Ukrainian terrorists" were supposedly breaking into the oblast, while the Russian Guard claimed that it was "repelling an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs".

Support UP or become our patron!