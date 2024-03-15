All Sections
G7 warns Iran against supplying Russia with ballistic missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 18:32
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 15 March, the Group of Seven warned Iran that sanctions would be imposed if it supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the text of the statement

Details: The G7 reiterated its call for third parties to stop providing material support for Russia's "illegal and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine."

Quote: "Extremely concerned by reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technologies to Russia after providing the Russian regime with drones used in continuous attacks on civilians in Ukraine," the statement said.

The Group of Seven stated that supplying Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would increase regional destabilisation and would be a significant escalation of Tehran's support for the war in Ukraine.

"If Iran decides to provide Russia with ballistic missiles or related technologies, we are prepared to respond quickly and in a coordinated manner, particularly through new and significant measures against Iran," the statement concludes.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran has sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of 2024 as part of agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations denied those reports

The United States has not officially confirmed this information, but did announce additional sanctions against Iran for supporting Russian aggression.

