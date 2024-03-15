All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Wholesale prices for petrol and diesel fuel increase in Russia

Economichna PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 21:08
Wholesale prices for petrol and diesel fuel increase in Russia
Photo: Getty Images

The wholesale price of petroleum products – petrol and diesel – in Russia has increased by 6-7%.

Source: enkorr with reference to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange

The price of AI-92 increased by RUB 3,158 (about US$34) to RUB 50,566 (about US$547) per tonne at the auction on 11-15 March, while the price for AI-95 rose by RUB 3,688 (about US$40) to RUB 61,425 (about US$664) per tonne. The largest price increase was observed during trading in summer diesel fuel. During the week, diesel fuel rose by RUB 3,985 (about US$43) to RUB 64,518 (about US$697) per tonne.

Advertisement:

The price increase comes amid attacks on Russian oil refineries. This week, Ukrainian UAVs hit the refining facilities of major Lukoil and Rosneft oil refineries located in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod and Ryazan oblasts. Also on 15 March, the Pervyy Zavod (lit. "First Plant") oil refinery in Kaluga Oblast was damaged.

The shutdown of Russian oil refineries comes ahead of the spring fuel demand growth and the start of the repair season. The situation with petrol supplies looks most critical, as Russia produces only 10% of the volume it needs. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: