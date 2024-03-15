Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Friday, 15 March 2024, 09:58
Ukrainian drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (lit. "First Plant") oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 14-15 March.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda's source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: The source said the UAVs successfully reached their target and struck it.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda's source also stressed that the Putin regime was using this facility for military purposes.
ГУРкіт на Росії триває. Дрони української розвідки уразили НПЗ в Калузькій області.— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2024
відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/j8qaFTL61j
Background: Attacks on Russian oil refineries affected over 10% of production capacities over 2 days
Support UP or become our patron!