Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

The oil refinery in the village of Polotnyany Zavod, Russia, hit by Ukrainian drones. Photo: Yandex

Ukrainian drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (lit. "First Plant") oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 14-15 March.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda's source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The source said the UAVs successfully reached their target and struck it.

Ukrainska Pravda's source also stressed that the Putin regime was using this facility for military purposes.

ГУРкіт на Росії триває. Дрони української розвідки уразили НПЗ в Калузькій області.

відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/j8qaFTL61j — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2024

Background: Attacks on Russian oil refineries affected over 10% of production capacities over 2 days

