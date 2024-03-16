All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with missiles, guided bombs and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 04:04
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with missiles, guided bombs and air-dropped mines
Aftermath of attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted 69 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast during the past day, using guided bombs, missiles, drones and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Trostianets, Velyka Pysarivka, Konotop, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians fired mortars (5 explosions) in Yunakivka hromada.

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems and used Lancet attack UAVs. They fired guided bombs and launched unguided air missiles from a helicopter. In total, there were 208 explosions.

Mortar and artillery shelling, tank fire and an FPV-type kamikaze drone attack (a total of 46 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians used six air-dropped mines on the territory of Khotin hromada.

Myropillia hromada was attacked using tubed artillery. The Russians dropped VOG grenades from an UAV. A total of 17 explosions were recorded.

The Russians used five air-dropped mines on Esman hromada. Fire from small arms also occurred.

The Russians hit Shalyhyne hromada with mortars and tubed artillery, dropping an explosive device from an UAV. A total of 53 explosions were recorded.

The Russians conducted artillery and mortar shelling (5 explosions) in Krasnopillia hromada.

Fire from tubed artillery (2 strikes) was recorded in Vorozhba hromada.

The Russians deployed AGS grenade launchers and mortars (a total of 18 explosions) to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada.

There was mortar fire (6 explosions) in Svesa hromada.

The Lancet UAV attacked Trostianets hromada (2 explosions).

Five air-dropped mines were used in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

In addition, the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Konotop.

