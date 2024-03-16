All Sections
Shahed drone damages critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 08:22
Shahed drone damages critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv Oblast
Attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the day of 15-16 March. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A Russian Shahed drone has hit the territory of the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the strike occurred at 02:25 on 16 March.

There were no casualties.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also added that at 17:40 on Friday, 15 March, the Russians attacked the village of Okhrimivka in the Chuhuiv district.

Two men, 48 and 35, were injured as a result of the Russian UAV attack.

