Shahed drone damages critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv Oblast
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 08:22
A Russian Shahed drone has hit the territory of the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the strike occurred at 02:25 on 16 March.
Advertisement:
There were no casualties.
The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also added that at 17:40 on Friday, 15 March, the Russians attacked the village of Okhrimivka in the Chuhuiv district.
Two men, 48 and 35, were injured as a result of the Russian UAV attack.
Support UP or become our patron!