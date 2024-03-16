Authorities declare Russian strike on Odesa on 15 March as deadliest

The authorities have called the Russian strike on Odesa on 15 March, which killed 20 people, the deadliest in the city in terms of casualties.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: As of 09:00 on 16 March, 40 people injured in a missile attack continue to receive treatment in medical facilities, with nine of them in a critical condition.

The city and the oblast have declared a period of mourning on 16 March for the 20 people who were killed.

Background:

Russia attacked Odesa in Ukraine's south with missiles on 15 March.

Later, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South reported that Russia attacked Odesa with an Iskander M tactical missile system.

